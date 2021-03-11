COVID relief
Why is it that Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith are so against relief funds for the state of Mississippi?
Let’s face it. Mississippi is a dirt-poor state. It has a redneck, Trump-loving governor who won’t expand Medicaid, won’t help the city of Jackson with water problems, and opens up Mississippi to more deaths before it’s all said and done.
Cindy Hyde-Smith needs to be dipped and fried in tar. She’s not for Mississippians. She’s just dead weight in Washington, voting against everything that this state needs. Where is her heart?
Let’s get rid of these redneck Republicans. They are a disgrace to the human race. They are still living in the past.
It’s time for a change.
Fed Up With Republican Party
• • •
It is a good thing that the COVID relief bill will not allow money to be used by states to fill in the gaps created in their budgets because of tax cuts.
The Republican Party has had a good run for more than 40 years of robbing the working class and giving to the rich. Not once was the word “socialist” used.
Mississippi can’t make it without welfare, and this is by design. Keep the wages low and keep the working people divided. The plan has worked brilliantly.
Tax proposal
Regarding the editorial “Slow down the tax proposal” (March 10):
The Affordable Care Act did not receive “rapid approval” in 2009. The original legislation was unveiled that summer and did not receive final passage until eight months later.
There is no comparison between that and the rush-job treatment given to the Mississippi House’s recent tax bill.
lsgoldman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.