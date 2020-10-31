Mike Espy
Regarding the editorial “Espy would best represent Miss.” (Oct. 30):
Mike Espy shamed us as a state. He was in a position of power, where he could have done the most good. Instead, he destroyed his credibility over a brief moment of entertainment.
He had a marvelous opportunity and blew it. And 26 years later, you think he's going to best represent Mississippi?
Tom Grossman
• • •
I want to thank you again for helping me decide who to vote for. It sure won’t be Mike Espy. I remember the former editor loved Espy, too.
Clarence
