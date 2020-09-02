Bill Burrus
Regarding Bill Burrus’ final column (“Last Hurrah: Twenty-eight year career ends for Burrus with a Pillow win,” Aug. 29):
Bill, I hate to see you go. I moved away to Atlanta 33 years ago but always looked forward to reading your coverage of local sports. Never knew you were a Mississippi State alum. I'm a big Bulldog fan.
Keep working to make my hometown better. Best wishes to you and much success in your wife’s new business.
RMcGhee
• • •
A wonderful article. Thank you, Bill, for all you’ve done for the kids of Greenwood. Your words will live on in their scrapbooks for years to come. A job well done. Thank you!
Hank Lamb
Magnolia Manor
After reading Sue Bowlin’s letter to the editor Aug. 22 (“Donated food was not fairly distributed”), I am compelled to add my two cents.
I, too, am a resident of Magnolia Manor. I have always been shown respect, courtesy, helpfulness and kindness from the manager and staff.
Maybe Sue Bowlin needs to put a smile on her face and show more respect and courtesy. When you do, it will come back to you.
Happy Camper
Clint Walker
Last Thursday’s front-page story (“Chase and Crash: Pursuit ends in Carroll County”) makes me thank God for enabling Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker to intercept the car thief. I thank God also for sparing Mr. Walker from serious injury or death during the collision.
Clint Walker wasn’t wearing a crash helmet and a fire-retardant uniform. He was driving a vehicle that is not built for demolition derbies or NASCAR racetracks. But last Wednesday, he earned higher admiration than a NASCAR driver can.
