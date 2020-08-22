Carroll County flag
Regarding the editorial “Carroll County should retire flag” (Aug. 21):
I live in Carroll County. Born and raised here. I have driven by the Confederate statue that was unveiled on the courthouse lawn in 1905 at least once a week for as long as I can remember.
It has been rumored that several years back, the Board of Supervisors deeded the corner of land that the statue sits on to the local United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter. Cursory searches of board minutes have found no evidence of this.
For the most part I ignore the statue. What does bother me is the flag. I admire Supervisor Claude Fluker for having the moral and personal convictions to bring up the subject of removing it.
I am reminded of my paraphrased words of John Comenius (1592-1670) in that we are all equal and should be empathetic of others’ feelings.
reddrover
Facial masks
In response to the person who tried to downplay the wearing of masks for our great city:
Everybody needs a mask. The virus is no joke. People are dying.
Look at the children. They will be the ones who get sick and some of them will die.
Come on, Governor Reeves. Would you send your children out into the world and to school, knowing they could catch the virus and bring it home and give it to you?
And why are you so afraid to extend Medicaid for the poor people? It’s federal money just sitting there while hospitals are closed. That money would have kept them open. Help the people.
Tax collections
In response to the article “City’s sales tax collections have improved” (Aug. 15):
The article stated that Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams “offered several explanations for why tax collections increased. For example, she noted the boost from the reopening of The Alluvian hotel.”
Do we not have other hotels in Greenwood, or was The Alluvian mentioned because it is a downtown hotel? Do the events the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce hosts have anything to do with filling our hotels? Can Greenwood hotels, restaurants and chamber events also be part of the explanation?
An Interested Citizen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.