DUI case
I have read with great interest the mountain that has been made of Leflore County Supervisor Reginald Moore’s DUI case.
Coco1985 (“My Two Cents,” Jan. 27) stated that everyone’s DUI case should be treated the same.
The prosecuting attorney stated that without proper evidence, this should be dismissed. An experienced judge agreed and dismissed the case. Cases come before these professionals all the time, and I trust their judgment as to which cases merit being dismissed and which ones don’t.
Many have rushed to be judge, jury and executioner.
Mr. Moore’s case has been dismissed, and for all who wish it is coming back, you are sadly mistaken. Mr Moore is making positive changes in his district, always available to his constituents. Keep up the good work, Mr Moore. God got you.
swacmvsu
Medicaid expansion
Regarding the editorial “Nary a word on Medicaid expansion” (Jan. 27):
I am amazed at the negativity of this decision. I wonder if our Mississippi leaders were working an hourly job and couldn’t afford insurance what their thoughts would be.
Maybe they could be a mother raising two kids alone without any help, but she has a good job that disqualifies them for Medicaid or medical help.
Something to think about.
I am in favor of accepting this “welfare.” Easy to turn away from an offer of bread when your belly is full.
Pam
• • •
When you cut taxes for the affluent and large corporations, it’s economic stimulus. When you extend health coverage to the working poor, it’s welfare. Such has been Republican orthodoxy for the past 40 years.
lsgoldman
(0) comments
