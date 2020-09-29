Itta Bena
I am a resident of Itta Bena and have lived here my entire life. I cannot understand why City Hall has not gotten up to date with technology where individuals would be able to scan a card to pay their bills. All the other businesses in the town have equipment for cards except City Hall.
What if you were out of town and your bill is due? You can’t even call City Hall to pay it over the phone.
Everywhere you go these days you can use your debit cards but not in Itta Bena. You have to have check or cash only. This poses a problem for a lot of people who have to rush from their jobs to pay a light bill.
Sad but true.
Rodney Woods
Kudos to the Commonwealth for Friday’s front-page story (“Best foot forward: MSU fan shows loyalties on prosthetic leg”) about Mr. Rodney Woods’ struggle with and successful recovery from his leg amputation due to complications from diabetes. Congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Woods.
With all the bad news in the world today, how refreshing and encouraging it was to read such good news, especially on the front page of a newspaper.
Clint Guenther
High school football
I agree with the person who wrote, “Let’s play football” (“My Two Cents,” Sept. 26), but it may be too late.
The decision to cancel fall sports was made too early. Greenwood High’s football team was one of the favorites to win the 4A state championship.
Terry Coleman
MSU football
I watched Mississippi State and LSU Saturday. That was a great game!
It looks like the Bulldogs are going to be a force to be reckoned with this year.
Old Buffalo
Erin Mulligan
Regarding the article “New leader of ArtPlace is excited” (Sept. 24):
Hooray, Erin Mulligan! Great things are in store for ArtPlace Mississippi, Greenwood and you, no doubt.
guest480
