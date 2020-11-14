Voter rolls
The voter rolls in Leflore County may be bloated (“County has state’s 2nd most bloated voter rolls,” Nov. 10), but they are not afraid to take white people off.
My husband’s father, who has a similar name, died, and they took my husband off, even though they voted in different precincts. My husband found out when he went to vote the next time. He had to vote by affidavit.
My son built a new house and moved across the highway, still within sight of his polling place, as he was before. He did not think about moving into a different precinct, but when he went to vote next time, his name had been removed from the voter rolls. He was allowed to vote by affidavit.
CFG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.