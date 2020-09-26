High school football
Let’s play football, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District. Football is all around us with all the school reinstatements.
I would rather see our children playing football supervised and monitored with precautions in place than what I see every day, which are children playing anyway and anywhere they can pick up a game.
Shooting victim
Regarding the shooting death of Michael Givens:
I knew this kid, and he could have been something great. Elders, we have to come together and strengthen this generation and the one after.
JulieJ
