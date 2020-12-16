TikTok star
Regarding the article “Greenwood man enjoying life as TikTok star” (Dec. 5):
It is with sadness to see such an article published on the front page of my hometown newspaper.
After reading your article, I looked up Otis Swagg on Facebook. Actually I encourage your readers to view his Facebook page, if for only a second, as that’s all it takes to make you sick to your stomach.
The videos posted on this person’s Facebook page are the most vulgar and filthy videos I have ever viewed. His conduct in the videos is repulsive, and his language is nothing but pure filth. How could the Greenwood Commonwealth suggest people go and view these videos?
Does Greenwood have any news to share with its citizens other than a story about someone posting filthy videos? This person is by no means “a star.”
Surely the Commonwealth can up its standards by way of front-page news.
Editor’s note: The videos our reporter viewed on TikTok to do the story about Otis Brister were not objectionable. We were not aware at the time of the story about the other videos to which this commenter refers.
Donald Trump
Regarding the editorial “Two decades of sore losers” (Dec. 11):
Sorry, but Donald Trump’s behavior is nothing remotely close to anything we’ve ever seen in the past. It’s not even close.
Trying to normalize his behavior by comparing him to past losers means you either aren’t paying attention to his attempts to undermine our democracy, or you support his behavior. Neither is a good look, but the latter makes you look far worse.
skywalker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.