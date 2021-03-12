Voting overhaul
Regarding Wyatt Emmerich’s op-ed column “Proposed voting overhaul goes too far” (March 11):
How many Republicans — including the Texas attorney general, Mississippi’s attorney general and several other red state attorneys general — respected the states’ authority to govern their elections this past November through January, when their candidate clearly lost the presidential election? Which party has been providing solutions without problems to solve?
Even now, former Vice President Mike Pence and others are still spouting the big lie about election fraud and claiming the election was stolen as a reason to suppress votes — namely, minority votes.
