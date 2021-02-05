COVID-19
Regarding the article “Carroll schools’ quarantine total up again” (Feb. 4):
As a person who passes through the Carrollton area, I see people without masks and not socially distancing. Some are county officials/leaders or people working in county offices and local businesses.
If we are to hopefully turn the corner on the pandemic, we should all be the good Christians we profess outwardly to be and adhere to guidelines from science and medical professionals. Love God and love your neighbor as yourself.
And all schools should report virus cases or be fined daily until they do
