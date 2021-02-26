Darrick Hart
Regarding the article “Alderman uses slur at meeting” (Feb. 25):
Darrick Hart should resign. He is the problem, not the other members. He has not improved one thing to benefit the residents of his ward since taking his seat.
There is never a time or place for degrading others. There is a way to use a civil tone and language to disagree and work out issues. He does not get his way, so he has a childish fit. He was not elected to behave like this.
What is worse, making feeble excuses for his lack of self-control or refusing to acknowledge the wrongness of it all?
tagurit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.