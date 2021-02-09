Cox Media Group
Regarding the article “Local channels not available on DirecTV” (Feb. 6):
Of course, Cox Media Group is once again shaking down sports fans to make a fast buck.
The idea that a distant company that owns all of the “local” stations can use its bargaining position to deprive customers of national programing (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox) is possible only because Congress provides them the protection to do so. The pretense for this protection is that the government is making sure that every locality has the opportunity to provide perspectives unique to the area.
Last time I looked, all of the channels are offering the same news coverage. Most of that coverage comes from national feeds. When the newscaster for this multitude of “local” channels repeats propaganda from a wealthy national company, I am led to doubt that this is a local perspective requiring legal protection.
Very few of us really care about local programming so much as we care that service from national channels is being blocked by a single corporation out to exploit a period of popular programming.
larchap
C Spire
Regarding the article “C Spire to discuss adding services” (Feb. 4):
We have C Spire in Inverness, and it’s great. It’s also cheaper than what people have commented they are paying for Suddenlink. Great customer service.
mdccstanny
• • •
Please sign up for C Spire’s “Fiber to the Home” service.
A great service from a regional company with a large Mississippi presence.
PA game attender
Low-income housing
Regarding the article “Developer pitches 2nd low-income housing complex” (Feb. 5):
Downtown Greenwood, kill it off with low-income housing.
d taylor
