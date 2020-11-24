Clint Guenther letter
In regards to Clint Guenther’s letter to the editor (“Cuomo’s Thanksgiving order is ridiculous,” Nov. 20):
I was, at the very least, shocked to see that someone thinks it’s OK to put in writing a death wish on two brothers. While it is perfectly OK to disagree with someone, it is reprehensible to literally wish a quick death on a family that you don’t agree with. Can we take a step back and recognize that? This is a perfect example of what the country has become.
Funny the hypocrisy to call the Cuomos two of the most dangerous people in this country, yet Mr. Guenther is the one putting in writing that he hopes they stop using the earth’s valuable oxygen.
Happy Thanksgiving to you indeed, Mr. Guenther.
I am incredibly disappointed that the Commonwealth would print a letter like this. Wishing a deadly virus on anyone is absolutely despicable.
swmckenzie
Policing
Regarding Kenderick Cox’s letter to the editor (“City should wake up to police problems,” Nov. 21):
No, the problem stems from no direction from home. Teach your kids to do as the police tell them to do when they are stopped. That simple, and be respectful.
Clarence
Food giveaways
It would be of great benefit to the people of Greenwood if the organizations and churches posted the pickup dates in the newspaper or on the local news when they are having food giveaways. So many people don’t know about it until after the fact. This does no one any good, because a lot of people really could use the food.
So don’t keep it a secret.
Birds Eye View
Confederate statues
I see where you reported Columbus (Lowndes County) is removing its Confederate monument. Are you going to report that Hattiesburg (Forrest County) voted 51-49 to keep its?
Just wondering.
