Donald Trump
Now it is known Donald Trump knew how deadly COVID-19 was earlier then most and did nothing to stop it, but instead did everything in his power to spread it.
I believe the smirk that he sometimes had on his face as he looked over his cult followers during his rallies indicated the tiny gears turning in his head, as he asked himself, “I wonder how many of these suckers will die?”
Police response
Regarding the article “2 shooting victims hospitalized in Jackson” (Sept. 10):
Thank you so much for sharing the positive of what our police force is doing, with these officers trying to save these young men’s lives.
Pam
