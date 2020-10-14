Mask mandate
The Leflore County Board of Supervisors should be commended. I would like to thank Sam Abraham, Reginald Moore, Anjuan Brown, Eric Mitchell and Robert Collins for extending mask requirements in Leflore County.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Wearing a mask is not about a freedom issue. It is a community health issue. Everyone will be thrilled to throw these masks away once the pandemic is over.
We elected you gentlemen to oversee the best interests of Leflore County citizens, which means taking flak from your constituents for perhaps unpopular decisions. As Mr. Spock said, “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one.” Thank you for putting our community’s health at the top of your priority list.
Fall sports
Regarding the article “School board votes to participate in winter and spring sports” (Oct. 13):
So, Antwoine Williams believes the coronavirus is like a broken leg or a concussion? Can you take one of those home and spread it to your family members with pre-existing conditions?
This is one reason why we need to teach our kids to be academically sound. Most athletes from Greenwood only care about athletics. The students’ health, education or family members are the last things on their minds.
I bet the first case of the virus will be within two weeks.
