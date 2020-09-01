Riverbank erosion
Here we go again.
Between the downtown bridges, on the north side of the river, Greenwood is about to lose approximately 20 trees in addition to several yards of the riverbank. The erosion is destroying the riverbank little by little.
When is the city, the county, the levee board or someone going to do something to stop this disaster? It’s right in front of our eyes, but no public official will take the time to get off his or her brains and try and save our vanishing city.
Not only are we losing land, but the effects of soil erosion lead to pollution, sedimentation downriver, declines in wildlife and, finally, worse flooding.
I hope that someone in a position of authority reads this and requests some type of grant or fund to help with this problem. Lord knows they know how to obtain grants for sidewalks and bricks.
In this world of hypersensitive sensitivity and political correctness run amok, are you bothered by the fact that Choctaw Indian chief Greenwood Leflore, for whom the town of Greenwood and county of Leflore were named, was a slave owner? If so, I offer a solution.
Change those names from Greenwood to Robert, and from Leflore to Johnson. Who could be offended by that? It would be the only town and the only county on earth named for the famed but ill-fated “father of the blues,” and at the same time, honor all three of his claimed final resting places, in both Greenwood and Morgan City. And tourism would abound all the more. The name of Robert Johnson would, anyway.
I would like to personally commend Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks and his deputies for their quick response and the professional manner in which they conducted themselves in an incident that occurred the afternoon of Aug. 28 in my neighborhood.
I am eternally grateful to know that I have these loyal officers of the law to call on when the situation arises.
