Regarding the article “Virus toll up to 92; mayor says to take precautions” (Dec. 5):
I commend Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams for stepping ahead of the governor in instituting and encouraging compliance with a mask mandate. However, when she is photographed about town sans mask and within 6 feet of others, she does her campaign a serious disservice. All persons should follow the rules all the time.
The disease processes caused by the SAR-CoV-2 virus are so very, very serious. We have not previously dealt with a virus that causes such widespread endothelial dysfunction. While most appear to recover in time, we are a long way from knowing the true long-term consequences of these infections to the human organism.
Greenwoodians need to stop with the political positioning and act to save lives — theirs and their neighbors.
TikTok star
Regarding the article “Greenwood man enjoying life as a TikTok star” (Dec. 5):
A wonderful article. Thank you for sharing. This is a story about a small-town young man working at a fast food restaurant who made a name for himself. A good name. Bless you!
Love this story.
Mass shooting
Regarding the article “Tyrell Stigler hearing: Hired killing gone wrong?” (Dec. 3):
Gerard Edic, thank you for tracking this story and keeping the public aware of the damage this monster has caused.
There have been several narratives and false claims, but you have reported the truth.
One correction is the number of injured, which should be 12. Not sure how the authorities have not corrected this error.
James Thomas
Regarding the editorial “State auditor goes overboard on prof” (Dec. 5):
What if every state employee sat down for two days?
James Thomas was making what he considered a public statement on the taxpayers’ dime. Are you telling your subscribers that abuse of public funds is OK as long as the person doing it is promoting what you consider a just cause?
