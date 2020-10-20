Halloween
Our fine mayor, Carolyn McAdams, lets a bike race and a half marathon happen, both bringing in hundreds of people from out of town.
I understand that the city needs tourism and the money it brings. But how can she allow this and not let our children trick or treat?
I understand that the kids can trunk or treat. They still have to walk around from car to car, so why can’t they walk from house to house?
While I’m at it, what is this drive-through Christmas parade about? Do you really think organizations are going to build floats or that bands will come from out of town to just stay in the same spot so people can drive by and look at them?
Come on, Mayor McAdams, let the children of Greenwood have some fun.
guest2543
Editor’s note: For the record, the Greenwood City Council has not made a decision on Halloween. It is expected to do so at Tuesday’s meeting.
Masks
Regarding the editorial, “Gov. lifted mask rules too soon” (Oct. 17):
There would not be any difference in the virus outbreak, with or without a mask. This is still just fear propaganda, keeping people scared so the government, with the help of the media, can control your lives.
Look around. They have done it and are doing and will continue to do this.
d taylor
Panhandling
Regarding the article “Ban on panhandling could be removed from Greenwood code” (Oct. 16):
No, we don't have a panhandling problem in Greenwood. But you go ahead and cave in to the liberals and remove no panhandling from the city code, and when word gets around that it’s OK to do that here, we will have a problem in Greenwood.
Old Buffalo
