Mystery ribbons
I read in the Commonwealth and then listened on WABG about the pink ribbons on certain trees on Grand Boulevard. I cannot wait for the great reveal.
Greenwood has so many well-traveled streets that are not in the Main Street district as well as Grand Boulevard. We also have trees on other well-traveled streets. I cannot wait to see why all of Greenwood was not included in this surprise.
Can anyone who represents Greenwood come up with something that is inclusive of Greenwood, not just one portion or just your special circle? And be just as excited about including the whole city as they are about one street?
Hyperopia
