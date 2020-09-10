Tate Reeves
Someone needs to hold Tate “The Tater” Reeves’ feet to the fire over his comment “maybe it wasn’t happenstance” that COVID-19 has swept the world during an election year in the U.S.
So, Tate’s thinking that 27 million people have contracted the virus and more than 900,000 have died just to make Donald Trump look bad? And who is Tater blaming for that? The Chinese? The Democrats? The Italians?
Or does the “govnur” think it’s because he’s now in office that the virus has wiped out more than 2,500 Mississippians and caused another 85,000 to become ill? Is that the work of the Chinese, Democrats or maybe demonic forces organizing against him? Or is it the result of his lack of direction and leadership in getting Mississippians to protect themselves?
Where does Tate stand on any of the other ridiculous conspiracies his idol has foisted on the American people? Does he think there is a wicked cabal of child molesters holding children hostage in the cellars of pizza restaurants in D.C.? Or is Mr. Potato Head willing to toss anything against the wall to see if it will stick and somehow catapult his inexplicable role model to victory?
Like Lots of Folks,
Just Askin’
GHS transfers
Regarding the transfer of nine Greenwood High football players to private schools in Washington County:
As a parent who worked two jobs to send my children to Pillow Academy for the high level of academics, I encourage any local people interested to register, pay tuition and join the “Pillow vision.” Athletics are quite important, but academics will always come first.
Please go to pillowacademy.com to get information about student transfers.
Grades Before Playing
Black health care
Regarding The Associated Press article “During pandemic, Black families put trust in Black doctors” (Sept. 8):
This article is not only racist but ludicrous! This is the most racist article I have seen in a paper in a long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.