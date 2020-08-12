School district
Cut the payroll at the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District. With or without the pandemic, there are too many assistants and “assisted” assistants.
Last year, school taxes in Leflore County were raised 22%. It’s never enough. Every single year, they need more money. Less students should need less personnel.
The payroll should be examined immediately. It’s very offensive and insulting to us struggling taxpayers.
Disgruntled Citizen
"fewer"
