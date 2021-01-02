Emmerich column
Regarding Wyatt Emmerich’s op-ed column (“2021 is going to be better,” Dec. 31):
With Wyatt’s record this year, if he thinks next year is going to be better, it might be time to start thinking about that retired missile silo in Montana. How anyone could fit such a mish-mash of garbled and misleading half-truths in one article is beyond me.
Oh, wait, I think I can decipher “legitimacy to both sides of the debate.” It means “don’t blame me for being wrong and using my soapbox to push for a disastrous course that undoubtedly killed many more people than would have died otherwise.”
Hal Fiore
