Yazoo River Trail
I love the Yazoo River Trail. However, there are several large trees that have been down across the trails since spring. There are several areas that are overgrown with high grass as well. As a whole, they need some attention so that people can enjoy this great asset.
Perhaps whoever is in charge of upkeep should walk the trails periodically? Thanks.
Joe Giardina
The passing of Joe Giardina marks the end of the legendary Giardina family in Greenwood.
Joe was a kind and compassionate person, loved by all who knew him. He will not be forgotten.
Fire ants
Now would be a good time for the city to take care of all the fire ant mounds popping up along the sidewalks, the grounds around the Yazoo River, the parks, etc.
Citizen
Drug addiction
Regarding Wyatt Emmerich’s column (“What to do about drugs?” Oct. 2):
A very good column. Mr. Emmerich and I think a lot alike.
I work with addicts a lot in prison ministry in and out of jail. It is sad. That stuff grabs you and will not let go. It is really hard to get off of drugs.
Let there be no mistake: Alcohol is a drug!
Pam
