Broadband access
Regarding the article “Delta Electric broadband project is progressing” (Jan. 13):
This is great news for people out in the country. The internet for these folks is literally instant with no buffering.
Meanwhile back in Greenwood, we are stuck with Suddenlink. I pay for 100 mbps internet. I ran a speed test on my network, which includes new wiring and an expensive name brand router, and I’m getting a “blazing” 21 mbps.
We need everyone in town to go to C Spire’s website and sign up for its “fiber to the home” internet and TV service. If everyone signs up now, they will be more likely to speed up installation in this area.
Old Buffalo
Capitol riot
In response to George Whitten Jr.’s letter to the editor (“Paper unfairly lumps all protesters together,” Jan. 14):
Where were Mr. Whitten’s letters when conservatives unfairly lumped all Black Lives Matter protesters into rioters and looters this past summer? People such as Mr. Whitten were oddly silent or worse very critical of those movements.
Some don’t like it when the shoe is on the other foot.
Regarding the editorial “A primer on censorship” (Jan. 12):
You missed one irony about the whole thing: If Twitter is afraid that the “government will make them liable” for the tweets of users, the main reason is that Donald Trump himself has been trying to remove the Federal Communications Commission’s rule that protects Twitter from that liability.
Hal Fiore
Editor’s note: Actually, it’s a provision in federal law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, that Trump wanted changed.
Suddenlink
So now Suddenlink has dropped all local channels and we no longer have ABC, CBS and FOX. Will Greenwood ever have a decent cable provider? We need a better alternative!
Getting Mad
