Michael Turner
Regarding the article “Tatum resigns, Turner filling in” (Dec. 8):
Coach Michael Turner played for Mississippi Delta Community College for two years and played in the Mississippi community college all-star game for the Trojans.
He represented Pillow Academy in the MAIS All-Star game his senior year. And was a walk-on at Mississippi State as a linebacker his senior year in college.
Uptel
Ben Payton
The Lord called back an angel in Ben Payton. What a great guy and a fabulous musician.
I am so fortunate to have met him — great learning experience about many things, surrounded in excellent blues music.
PA game attender
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.