Mayor
So glad to see that Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams has finally waked up and put a certified police chief in place.
But why would Jody Bradley now be in a position that the mayor created? Who needs an administrator to oversee operations of what? This is not a big city Police Department.
And the mayor saying no hazard pay for city workers is a slap in the face. Let the lawyers and the government look at that contract. Those good people risk their lives picking up contaminated garbage from people who have died from COVID-19.
Come on, Mayor. Spend the money where it is needed. The government gave it to you. Do what’s right.
My Two Cents Worth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.