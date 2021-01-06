Greenwood, MS (38930)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.