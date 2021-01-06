Curtis Flowers
Regarding the article “‘60 Minutes’ examines Flowers case” (Jan. 5):
It has been years since this horrible, evil, sadistic murder of four innocent victims at Tardy Furniture occurred.
If Curtis Flowers didn’t murder these four people, who did?
It seems this “cold case” needs to be opened by the FBI, not “60 Minutes.”
How about the families of these victims? Don’t they deserve to know? I’d like to know who the murderer was.
Everyone is racist to some degree about someone or something. Bigots will have their day one day. There is a God, the ultimate judge.
Let’s get on with it
