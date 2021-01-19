Dismissed DUI case
Regarding the article “DUI charge against supervisor dropped" (Jan. 16):
All this is nonsense. Reginald Moore stated that he has been targeted and harassed, but how, though, is the question.
Let the trooper present the evidence.
It was a conflict of interest. Kelvin Pulley should have recused himself. He’s working for the man’s wife.
All the people who think Moore and Pulley are right are just simple-minded.
johnlady
• • •
Our “good ole boy” system is still in place. It has changed people and skin color, but everything is the same.
• • •
This stinks to high heaven. What could be going on? I wonder.
Clarence
Cesar Hooper
Regarding the death of Cesar Hooper (Obituaries, Jan. 16):
I loved Cesar. Such a kind, sweet soul!
Working at Travel-Eze was a joy with Cesar around. Picking him up from Pillow Academy, our conversations were priceless. I loved hearing about his friends and what he did during the day.
Teresita and James Hooper were wonderful parents. I remember the excitement in the office when his cousins were visiting from Uruguay.
Cesar will be missed. Prayers for you all. It was such a privilege to have gotten to know Cesar.
Polly Hogins Walker
