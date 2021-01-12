Police changes
Regarding the article “Craft is named new police chief” (Jan. 6):
If Terrence Craft was so qualified, why wasn’t he Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams’ initial choice? To me all she is doing now is damage control. The only reason for this now is she was under pressure to do so.
The mayor and the whole City Council should be embarrassed because this young man clearly should have been the first choice after Chief Henry Purnell.
Rody
Capitol riot
Regarding the editorial “Capitol riot brings shame to GOP” (Jan. 7):
It did not bring any shame to me. The Republicans should have burned it down like the Democrats have been doing for the last four years.
Clarence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.