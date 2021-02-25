Thompson lawsuit
I see where our representative, Bennie Thompson, who became a millionaire while working for the government, has filed suit against Donald Trump, claiming some kind of psychological damage.
When will he file suit against the Democrats who looted, burned and killed in demonstrations last summer? Probably never, since Democrats are not held responsible and Bennie did not care.
This certainly does not help us reunite as a nation.
Storm response
Last week’s weather wreaked havoc in our fair city of Greenwood. Why is it that the mayors in other cities gave away water, boxes of food and salt to residents? But our mayor and City Council are only thinking about winning an election. I think they need to think about the people who need help as well.
The money that’s being paid to an administrator we don’t need could have bought water and other things our city could have used.
Come on, Mayor Carolyn McAdams, get off the chair. Do the citizens right. You need the vote.
Some cities smaller than ours did so much more for their citizens.
Untrustworthy pols
Regarding the editorial “You can’t trust a word they say” (Feb. 29):
It’s so lazy and easy to complain about politicians, but it’s not like they’re some other species or something. They are us. We get what we elect, humans with every flaw and corruption.
All we can do is make sure there is a strong, free press and adequate constitutional remedies when corruption appears.
