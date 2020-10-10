Masks
Regarding the article “State won’t require masks at polls” (Oct. 8):
If you believe that your mask works and having one on makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, by all means wear one. I don't care, but there is absolutely nothing that will keep me from going inside my polling place and voting.
Will I wear a mask? I don’t know. I haven’t decided yet. That should be my decision, not some bureaucrat’s.
Old Buffalo
• • •
Regarding the article “Supervisors vote to extend mask mandate” (Oct. 6):
Sam Abraham states he is not trying to force people to wear a mask. What do you think passing a mask mandate with a $1,000 fine is? If that is not forcing a person to wear a mask and reeks of a big overreaching government mentality, then what is?
They are the big baby sitter to the citizens of Greenwood and Leflore County, but just look around at the quality of the area. It reflects this low form of government. No wonder why the population continues to decrease as the controlling of the citizens continues.
David Taylor
Medical marijuana
Thank you for publishing Dr. W. Mark Horne’s op-ed column (“Legal pot: Go beyond sizzle”) in Friday’s paper. It has changed my mind.
I do believe in the medical benefits of cannabis, but I think it should be in the control of our medical professionals and trained pharmacists as well as the Mississippi Health Department.
Pam
