Roadside cleanup
Regarding the photo of the Leflore County crew cleaning up a roadside (Jan. 21):
This is a great effort! Now if all supervisors will get on board to clean up their districts and talk with the Mississippi Department of Transportation about getting the highways cleaned up as well.
I frequently travel Mississippi 7 North, and it is a shame to see all the paper, old tires, animal carcasses and discarded furniture lying across the roadside. I know the supervisors and the MDOT employees travel this road and see all the trash, but you never see anyone cleaning it up.
When MDOT mows during the summer, it just mows around tires and other large items instead of removing them.
Maybe if the supervisors contact the MDOT district office, they can work together and get something done. Just my two cents.
Leflore County Citizen
DUI case
Regarding the article “More info surfaces on DUI case” (Jan. 23):
Kelvin Pulley’s handling of the case against Reginald Moore was definitely a conflict of interest. The Leflore County prosecuting attorney should have recused himself from the case.
Right is right, and wrong is wrong, no matter who commits the act. All citizens should be treated fairly, regardless of the positions they hold. Moore’s DUI shouldn’t have been handled any differently from one against any other alleged violator.
Officer Johnny Delaney, keep doing your job according to the policy and oath you have taken.
coco1985
• • •
I just hope that the evidence that Johnny Delaney was ready to present is shown to the public, because there ain’t no way a man of this trooper’s standards would have to lie on one person.
Please, let’s see this video. Please, law enforcement, let us see it!
johnlady
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.