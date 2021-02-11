David Jordan
In response to “Jordan defends leaving race just before deadline” (Feb. 10):
There is virtually no chance that Dot Glenn, a faithful acolyte of David Jordan, would have signed up to run against him unless she knew that he was intending to withdraw. By waiting until the last minute to withdraw his name, David Jordan all but ensured Dot Glenn an uncontested race for a seat on the Greenwood City Council.
Yes, Jordan has received challengers in the past, but they have all lost handily. Potential challengers know that.
If Jordan had announced earlier this year that he was not running for reelection, it would have been a free-for-all in the Ward 6 council race.
By qualifying initially and withdrawing at the 11th hour, he effectively held the spot for his puppet, Dot Glenn, thereby obstructing others from having a fair shot at his seat. Jordan’s defensiveness is all the proof we need of his guilt in this matter.
This bait and switch is a fitting final move for a council member whose legacy will be that of obstructing progress in Greenwood.
Kudzu King
• • •
Thirty-six years on the Greenwood City Council, and David Jordan gives the seat to Dorothy “Dot” Glenn. You’ve got to be kidding me. In Ward 6, you will see.
marston
Chris McDaniel
When state Sen. Chris McDaniel voiced his opposition to expanding Medicaid to people who work but their employer doesn’t offer health insurance, Sen. David Jordan asked McDaniel whether he had any compassion.
One just has to look at the attack on our capital by the Trumpublicans on Jan. 6 to instantly know the answer to David Jordan’s question. The answer is a resounding “no.” Chris McDaniel is totally void of compassion.
