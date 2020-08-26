COVID-19
I wonder if Leflore County’s spike of 148 cases of COVID-19 in one day had anything to do with a concert.
A lot of the people who attended the concert had an after-party at Waffle House. The Waffle House and Advance Auto Parts parking lots were both packed. Cars were even lined up on the frontage road to Claiborne Avenue Extended.
guest2174
Carroll County flag
Regarding the article “Confederate flag will continue to fly at Carrollton courthouse” (Aug. 19):
Someone in the community should erect a flag pole and have a Black Lives Matter flag flying next to the Confederate flag. That should unite the community.
President
