COVID reporting
Regarding the editorial “All schools should report virus data” (Dec. 24):
Yes, they all should. They should also encourage (dare I say “enforce”?) mask wearing and social distancing. Fine them as well if they do not comply with the reporting requirements for COVID-19.
reddrover
Election lawsuit
Regarding Bobby Harrison’s column, “Why wasn’t Watson sued?” (Dec. 26):
Very well put. Very clearly, the posturing by many of the attorneys general in different states is intended to placate Donald Trump.
vinnie
