Country club closing
Regarding Friday’s sports article “Country club closing after 54 years”:
It’s a shame to see the Leflore County Country Club close. It had more potential to be something that could be enjoyed by the public, since 98 percent of our public cannot afford the outrageous monthly dues that Greenwood Country Club has.
The day the Leflore County Country Club went to a private club was the day its fate was sealed. If the city would have taken control and managed it like Grenada’s Dogwoods Golf Course, then it would have made money. This is a missed opportunity.
I could see, if managed correctly, how this would have been beneficial to people who enjoy this game, exercise and a revenue stream. I had many good memories out there, and I agree with Paul Correro in that the greens were some of the best. Just another lost opportunity to give this town something to look forward to, besides people leaving and nothing to do.
Fed up
‘Shitt’s Creek’
Tuesday’s edition of the Commonwealth has an article about the movie “Shitt’s Creek” and how wonderful it is (“A sweep for ‘Shitt’s Creek’”). Wrong!
On Netflix I watched maybe the first half of the first episode. I’ve never been so bored in my life. The language is filthy and the script is totally stupid. It’s amazing what is considered as good entertainment these days.
District 4
Anyone who voted in the last Leflore County election is aware of all promises made by the candidates, especially in District 4.
Eric Mitchell promised to do everything he could for Itta Bena if elected supervisor. Well, he did manage to win.
Anyway, look around citizens. What has been done in Itta Bena through him? Nothing?
