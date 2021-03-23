Lowry column
Rich Lowry’s column of March 18 (“‘It’s Trump’s fault’”) would fail even if it were correct that Donald Trump deserves credit for the development of the several COVID vaccines. It is not, but I will leave that for another day.
What Lowry fails to account for is most of a year in which there was no vaccine, and during which the development of a vaccine was anything but assured. During which there was certainly no way of determining a timeline for development. During which the only ameliorating response was to be found in changing behavior and finding safe practices. During which good, accurate information was of utmost importance to the people of this land in deciding how to respond. In those crucial months, Trump was an abject failure in leadership as he misled and, by his own admission, purposefully downplayed the magnitude of the threat. In which he deliberately minimized the efficacy of social distancing and protection.
Thank God the voters saw through all of this and rid us of this horrible man.
Rich Lowry seems to think that Donald Trump should be given credit for doing something good. Trump tried to destroy America. Lowry and others can pick around the edges and try to find something that they can say was good about Trump. I say, It is good that he didn’t succeed in destroying America.
Lowry should just send Trump his money and be happy. Trump will take it.
Regarding Sam Fonda’s obituary (March 18):
Sam was my roommate at Columbia Military Academy. He was a great roommate with a great sense of humor. He kept his half of our barracks room neat as a pin and was constantly exercising.
He was a great guy who left many fond memories. Rest in God’s eternal peace, brother.
Abbot Monty Pitts, OSB
