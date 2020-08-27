Trump loyalty
Regarding Derrick Washington’s letter to the editor “Loyalty to Trump is racially driven” (Aug. 25):
Hogwash. You took Donald Trump’s statement out of context. It was white folks who put Barack Obama in the White House.
Stop making everything about race. You are part of the problem with your hate of Trump.
Clarence
State flag
Regarding the article “Magnolia vs. shield: Commissioners to choose flag design next week” (Aug. 26):
I have already voted for a Mississippi state flag. I think I’ll hold fast to my original decision and vote no this November on a new design.
Old Buffalo
