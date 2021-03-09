DUI video
Regarding the article “Video of supervisor’s DUI arrest released” (March 5):
This is the very reason Leflore County is in the shape it’s in. The justice system isn’t worth a pecan.
I see many county employees breaking the law and nothing being done about it.
I wonder why the citizens even voted Prosecuting Attorney Kelvin Pulley in. Get these phony judges and prosecutor out of Leflore County courtrooms and see how Leflore County gets back to normal stability.
This explains why the crime rate and murder cases are high.
C Spire fiber
Regarding the article “C Spire proposal for fast internet is attracting interest” (March 5).
Please sign up for service. It's a Mississippi company with accessible representatives and a stellar record. What an upgrade this would be.
PA game attender
Ask Allen
Regarding Allen Wood Jr.’s column “Avoid hiring family members, close friends” (March 6):
Good advice. Enjoyed the column. Looking forward to more.
reddrover
