Emmerich column
Like much of what Wyatt Emmerich has written about the COVID pandemic, this column (“Be thankful for vaccines,” Nov. 25) contains its share of exaggerations and/or inaccuracies. It takes nothing more than a simple Google search, such as he suggests, to determine that.
Despite some research on the possible link between certain MMR antibodies and the severity of COVID infections, there is no current recommendation that adults go out and get the shot. Leading researchers specifically advise against it until there have been randomized trials in adults.
Likewise, no studies have shown a proven COVID benefit for the active ingredient in Pepcid. Mr. Emmerich’s own anecdotal experience or a story in his paper that went viral does not constitute scientific evidence.
If the Commonwealth is going to continue publishing Mr. Emmerich’s unscientific musings, it ought to also publish some factual content that will provide us with findings that are backed up by actual research.
Guenther letter
Regarding Clint Guenther’s letter to the editor (“Cuomo’s Thanksgiving order is ridiculous,” Nov. 20):
I certainly don’t wish death upon New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but I will say this: New Yorkers don't have to worry about turkey this Thanksgiving. They have a giant ham in Albany.
