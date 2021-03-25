Clint Guenther
In response to Clint Guenther’s March 16 letter to the editor (“Where is the outrage for anti-GOP hate?”):
Back up, Mr. Righteous. How do we forget that you were so bent on talking about how you wished the Cuomo brothers would die? Now here you come talking about Cindy Hyde-Smith.
I’m a Republican like you are. I’m fed up with these self-righteous folks who always want to blame Democrats. We are the ones who caused all the havoc and hate storming the Capitol. Cindy Hyde-Smith lied about Trump winning.
Come on, Guenther. Get a life. You, Reeves and the rest of our Republican Party are a disgrace to the human race.
Trump lost. Good riddance.
Fed Up Republican
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.