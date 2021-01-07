New Year’s gunfire
Regarding the article “Bradley: NYE gunfire is a recurring issue” (Jan. 6):
Shooting up in the air and not being concerned where your bullets fall is a stupid thing to do. More patrols, more community involvement and more education on how to handle guns is what’s needed. “Tweaking” the Second Amendment, as Jody Bradley suggests, is stepping onto a slippery slope and not the answer.
The Second Amendment is an individual right protected by the U.S. Constitution and is clear as a bell in its reading. I don’t understand what part of “shall not be infringed” it is that some folks don’t understand?
Old Buffalo
• • •
It's every weekend we hear gunshots on the south side of Greenwood.
RRR2
Capitol riot
Make no doubt about it, we are witnessing the first nails in the coffin in America’s democracy. It’s being led by a man who, if his mouth is moving, is lying.
The next one who is sure to come will be a lot smarter than Donald Trump, and he will have many more followers. It is all down hill from
What makes it so sad is that many people who voted for Trump, after all he had said and done to this country, knew or should have known that this was coming. Trump said who he was, and I believed him. He is showing that he meant every word that he said.
I told you that this would happen.
Suddenlink
What happened to Mayor Carolyn McAdams’ push for an alternative internet provider? It’s shocking that we have a franchise agreement with a company that closed its office here. I guess this reflects on how it values our community. The citizens deserve better.
I see that C Spire is soliciting interest on its website from people who would like them to provide service.
Come on, mayor and city council, we’re counting on you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.