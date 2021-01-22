Drug deaths
Regarding the article “Overdose deaths are up; some blame COVID-19” (Jan. 21):
I can’t believe a team of journalists could write a lengthy article on drug deaths, link in the lede paragraph to the COVID pandemic, and fail to even suggest that it might have something to do with the devastation to the economy caused by the disease.
It doesn’t take any high-powered investigative team to at least notice that millions have lost jobs, income, and been deprived of the daily discipline of productive work.
I would never suggest it is the only cause, but to write pages on the subject and not even bring it up borders on malpractice.
Hal Fiore
COVID vaccination
I forgot where I was today.
I got my COVID shot on Browning Road. I have never seen this many nice, sweet people in one place. They were very helpful, kind and personable. I want to go back.
Isn’t this the way it should be all over the planet?
Thank you all!
Grateful
Donald Trump
Donald Trump is just another citizen at this moment. Now he can be held accountable for all of the many laws that he has broken.
He is no longer a threat to the country, so he is no longer of interest to me. Good riddance.
For the many whom he has harmed, I say have at him. It’s time to reap what he has sowed.
Itta Bena
Regarding the article “Itta Bena electrical transfer to take time” (Jan. 19):
I wonder how the city of Itta Bena is going to lose revenue when it is not paying the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi.
Pam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.