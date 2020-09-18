Donald Trump
Regarding the article “COVID-19 at six months: ‘World wasn’t prepared’” (Aug. 12):
Sorry, Fred Randle, but not everyone was blindsided by this. The world that exists outside of Donald Trump’s anti-science bubble did see this coming and was far more prepared to deal with it. Open your eyes. The majority of the rest of the world is handling the pandemic, keeping its citizens healthy and having its economies fully up and running.
Trump’s incompetence is unique to America, so don’t try to project his failures onto other parts of the world. It didn’t have to be like this. Trump’s lack of leadership and gross incompetence, coupled with his narcissistic and sociopathic tendencies, have a direct correlation with America’s failure to protect its people and our way of life.
skywalker
• • •
Regarding the editorial “Diplomatic triumph gets overshadowed” (Sept. 17):
The one “preferred message” underlying everything being done by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers is that he is desperately anxious to not lose this election. He has even taken to speaking about getting a third term. It’s his only hope for avoiding the legal accountability that awaits him once he’s out of office.
lsgoldman
Costilow letter
Regarding Mitchell Costilow’s letter to the editor (“Anonymous attack on sheriff is cowardly,” Sept. 16):
My anonymity is hardly the point here, Mr. Costilow. I am not the one who chose to be a public servant, although I certainly am a part of the public those servants are elected to serve.
And even though my opinion is not always on the side of the majority, it is no less important than your own, or anyone else’s, for that matter, whether you know me or not. That, my friend, is the defining point of this great country in which we live.
T. Dumb Redneck
