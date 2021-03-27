Editor, Commonwealth:
I am a Christian, a patriotic American and a conservative who supports the U.S. Constitution with all of its amendments.
It seems, according to some recent letters to the editor, that these letters were written by those who may be Christian, may not be patriotic Americans, but are definitely not conservative. They are liberal Democrats, some radical. To each his own.
I could care less about one’s politics, but what really gets my dander up is it seems, almost universally, Democrats blame this heartbreaking, Southern border tragedy on Donald Trump. If “the wall” had been completed, we’d still have a problem on the border, but it would be thousands of times less severe than it is under the Harris/Biden (got that right) administration. It’s absolutely crystal clear that Schumer, Pelosi, Harris, Biden, etc., etc., would never concede this obvious truth.
Oh well, might just as well be arguing with a fence post.
