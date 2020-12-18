Jody Bradley
Why would the mayor of Greenwood give such special treatment to Jody Bradley, the police chief with little law enforcement training or experience?
Since he joined the Police Department, crime and killing have doubled. If he’s such a people person, go into the neighborhoods and talk to the people.
Come on, Mayor. You have other officers who are certified and can run the department. You are overlooking other qualified personnel for your own satisfaction.
It doesn’t matter what title he has as long as he is getting paid. I wonder if the shoe were on the other foot and he were another color, would you bend over backward for him? I don’t think so.
Just my opinion
