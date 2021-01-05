Coronavirus relief
Many concerns are voiced with how surrounding companies may have received federal/state monies from the CARES Act, and limited or nothing is given to essential workers during this pandemic.
This shows a lack of consideration for others. Helping the employees, the workers who do the job, essential workers as they are often referred to, would be helping the company.
It is so sad that at a time such as this, employers that are still making money do not see the value in their employees enough to give what is deserved.
Concerned
New Year’s gunfire
I saw a shell casing on the street that runs next to a house on the corner of Barton and Magnolia Sunday morning.
I am sure there are others around.
d taylor
