Capitol riot
Regarding the editorial “Capitol riot brings shame to GOP” (Jan. 7):
Thank you, Commonwealth, for telling the truth about the matter. The damage to the nation is truly incalculable. If it ever does come to pass that a political party or candidate steals an election and protest or defiance becomes necessary, that option will have been rendered much less viable due to the short-sighted, self-serving actions of this administration and its servile minions, such as Cindy Hyde-Smith.
If the people of Mississippi have any fortitude and character left, they will demand she leave office immediately.
Hal Fiore
• • •
Regarding the article “DC mob protests election results” (Jan. 7):
Too bad they didn’t burn city blocks to the ground and loot and vandalize dozens of businesses. Then they’d be “peaceful protesters” instead of a “mob.”
Gonzoidal
Police changes
Regarding the article “Duties shifted to help chief" (Jan. 7):
This sounds like a waste of taxpayers’ money. Jody Bradley reports to the chief and makes the same money. Chief Terrence Craft, after 17 years of service, makes $5,000 less than what Bradley was making.
Bradley couldn’t pass a physical fitness test. This is purely a case of friends helping friends at the expense of the taxpayers.
outspoken
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.