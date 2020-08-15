Mask ordinance
It’s insulting enough to have to chafe under Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams’ Orwellian mask ordinance, but what I have learned recently really aggravates me.
I have talked to several local business owners who say that Greenwood policemen have actually come inside their places of business to “make sure everyone is wearing a mask,” to the point of intimidating out-of-town visiting shoppers and customers. What a joke. Is this town (and I mean “town,” because puny little Greenwood is surely no longer a “city”) so crime-free that our policemen (as few as they are) actually have nothing better to do than go into legitimate businesses to check who’s wearing a freaking mask?
And don’t say, “Well, they’re just trying to enforce a law.” Isn’t there a law against speeding on city streets, for instance Park Avenue and Grand Boulevard, where the 35 mph speed limit may as well be 50? Isn’t there a law against littering? (About 70% of the population of Greenwood seems so intent on littering, it’s as if their lives depended on it.) Isn’t there a law against discharging firearms, which I hear virtually every night? And isn’t there a law against murder, which occurs in Greenwood on almost a regular basis?
Is anyone busy trying to enforce those laws?
Any Greenwood policemen who has gone into any local business just to make sure that Herr McAdams’ edict is carried out ought to be embarrassed and ashamed.
Guy Fawkes
Before the forcing of mask wearing, Greenwood was 58th in the state on the rate of infection with COVID-19. A few weeks later it was 22nd. Now a month later it is 15th.
The masks are really helping to keep the numbers down.
d taylor
Editor’s note: Greenwood’s ranking was 26th as of Wednesday, the most recent ranking available.
School district
I agree with the comment by Disgruntled Citizen in “My Two Cents” Wednesday concerning the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District.
It has yet to get all students on virtual learning, and parents are upset about not being able to reach their child’s school for assistance.
The schools are only doing virtual four hours a day. So why is there a need to pay assistants or teachers for a full day? What are the assistants assigned to do? Some school districts had to let their assistants go, but GLCSD kept all of its. Now you need more money? Why? It seems like you have more employees then needed.
Concerned Parent
